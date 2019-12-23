Burglar who drew ideas from crime serial and videos held: Cops

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for a spate of burglaries which the Nagpur Police said he committed by watching a television serial on crime and videos posted on a popular platform. Police recovered over Rs 5 lakh in cash, a motorcycle and a sharp-edged weapon from the accused Amol Raut, a crime branch official said on Monday.

"Raut was influenced by watching a crime serial on television and videos on an online platform regarding burglaries. He got ideas like pulling out door latches through such videos," he said, adding that Raut also roped in one of his friends in the crime. Police suspect that the duo committed seven burglaries in the last 60 days in areas under Rana Pratap Nagar, Bajaj Nagar and Sonegaon police stations in Nagpur.

Raut was living lavishly on stolen money and also spent on gambling, he said. Raut and his accomplice used to remove digital video recorders (DVRs) from CCTV cameras installed at the premises they used to target, to protect their identities, the official said.

He was arrested on Sunday following a tip-off..

