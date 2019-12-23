Left Menu
Girl injured in acid attack by principal of her alma mater

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 18:39 IST
A 16-year-old girl was injured when the principal of her alma mater allegedly hurled acid on her in suburban Kanjurmarg in Mumbai on Sunday, police said on Monday. An FIR was registered against the principal of the school, based in Bhandup, and three others, including a teacher and two staffers of the school, a police officer said.

No arrest has been made so far. The alleged incident occurred on Sunday morning when the teenage girl was taking a morning walk, another police official said quoting the complaint filed by the girl's father.

According to the complainant, the principal flung acid on the chest and one of the legs of his daughter while three others held her. The complainant rushed to the spot after his daughter narrated the incident over a phone, and took her to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar and later to Sion Hospital, from where she was discharged after initial treatment, the official said.

The girl is currently pursuing electronic engineering course from a college in Mahim. The complainant said the principal and others attacked his daughter as they bore grudge against her for filing a complaint with the police against a school teacher who had punished her in the past.

A case has been registered against the four persons under sections 326 B (Voluntarily throwing or attempting to throw acid, etc.), 506 II (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). When asked about the incident, Parksite police station senior inspector Kalpana Pawar said the investigation is underway..

