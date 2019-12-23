No place for NRC in Andhra Pradesh, says CM Kadapa (AP), Dec 23 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday announced that his government was opposed to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and would not implement it in the state. Addressing a public meeting after launching some developmental works here, the Chief Minister asserted that his government was against the NRC.

After I landed here on Monday, several minority groups came to me and requested that I make a statement on NRC. I told them clearly that state government will not support it, the Chief Minister said. He recalled that Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha had made a statement on the issue a few days ago.

He had discussed the issue with me before making that statement. I fully endorse that. The entire government is committed to it. We are against NRC and there is no question of supporting it, Jagan told the minorities. PTI DBV NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

