29-year-old man lynched in Tripura on suspicion of cattle

A 29-year-old man was lynched by a mob in Tripura's Sipahijala district on suspicion of cattle theft, police said on Monday. Matin Miah was apprehended by a few locals in the earlier hours of Sunday in Gorurband area of Sonamura near the India-Bangladesh border with two cows, said Souvik Dey, Sub- Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Sonamura.

"A group of villagers caught him with two cows and raised an alarm, following which other villagers joined them and beat him severely," he said. "He was admitted to the Melaghar Hospital where he died," the officer added.

Matin's father Shafique Miah, 60, has filed a complaint at Sonamura police station against two persons accusing them of murdering his son. Police has lodged an FIR based on it, De said. Another complaint has been filed by one Tapan Bhowmik alleging that cattle was stolen from his house, he said, adding that an FIR has also been registered based on it.

Police said records show that there was a complaint of cattle theft against Matin earlier as well. They said the cases are being investigated and so far no one has been arrested..

