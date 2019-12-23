Four anti-tank land mines unearthed near Indo-Pak border in Jaisalmer

Four anti-tank land mines were unearthed in Longewala area near the Indo-Pak border here, police said on Monday. It appear that the mines were laid during 1971 Indo-Pak war, they said.

They were unearthed in a radius of one km during a survey work being carried out by a state-run oil company. The survey has been going from several days, the police said. "The area has been cordoned off and company officials have been asked to not do any survey near the area," SHO of Ramgarh police station Ugamraj Soni said on Monday.

He said Amy officials were in touch with the local police since Sunday for the disposal of the mines. Anti-tank mines are a type of land mines which are concealed under ground and are designed to destroy enemy targets like tanks and armoured army vehicles.

