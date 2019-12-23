Maha: 6 dead in Truck-taxi collision in Jalgaon

As many as six people lost their lives in an accident that occurred on a highway near Erandol on Monday between a truck and a taxi in Maharashtra's Jalgoan. The incident occurred around 3:30 pm here.

All the injured were rushed to the Arandol hospital. The victims are under medical assistance. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

