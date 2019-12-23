Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police case registered in connection with Kirari fire incident

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 20:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 20:27 IST
Police case registered in connection with Kirari fire incident

The Delhi Police registered a case on Monday in connection with the Kirari fire incident, which claimed the lives of at least nine people, officials said. The case under sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Prem Nagar police station, a senior police officer said.

A massive fire ripped through a three-storey residential-cum-commercial building in outer Delhi's Kirari area early Monday, killing at least nine people, including three children, the second such incident in the national capital this month. Nine fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze after a distress call was received at 12.30 am. The ground floor of the building housed a godown for clothes, while the other three floors were residential.

The blaze was brought under control by 3.50 am. Earlier this December, 43 people were killed in a fire at a four-storey building housing illegal manufacturing units in north Delhi's congested Anaj Mandi area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UK navy warship captures $4 mln of drugs in Gulf of Oman

Britains Royal Navy said on Monday one of its warships had helped to seize a batch of crystal meth worth more than 3.3 million pounds 4.3 million from smugglers in the Gulf of Oman. HMS Defender, a destroyer based at Portsmouth, southern En...

Jaishankar meets Iranian President as India, Iran agree to accelerate work on Chabahar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and apprised him of the outcomes of the Joint Commission meeting and progress in the bilateral ties, a day after the two countries agreed to accelerate wo...

Saudi court sentences five men to death for killing Khashoggi

A court in Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five men to death over the killing of Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey last year, the Kingdoms public prosecutors office said. Three others were also given a total of 24 years in prison for covering up t...

NCP, BJP student wings in staredown at Pune college over CAA

Student groups affiliated to the BJP and Nationalist Congress Party came face to face over the Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday in Punes Fergusson College but heavy police deployment there ensured there was no untoward incident, an offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019