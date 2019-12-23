History-sheeter shot dead by unidentified assailants in Kota

Ten people packed in an SUV opened fire at an alleged criminal at the gate of a stadium here, killing him on the spot, police said on Monday. Thirteen bullets were fired at 43-year-old Ranveer Singh Choudhary, while he was entering the Srinathpuram stadium for evening walk on Sunday, said Kota Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhargava.

Choudhary, who was booked in at least 15 criminal cases, used to come to the stadium for morning and evening walks. On Sunday, the attackers were waiting for him there, he said. A search for the suspects is on but no arrest has yet been made, the SP said, adding that sharp shooters may be involved in the crime as all the bullets fired at Choudhary, except one, pierced his head and other body parts.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, but is likely to be a rivalry or property dispute, he said. Choudhary, a history-sheeter, had been a member of notorious Shivraj and Bhanupratap gangs. He had at least 15 cases, including charges of murder and attempt to murder, lodged against him, police said.

In the FIR registered, the wife of the deceased has mentioned the names of four men. Three of them are Peer Mohammad, Ajay Hada, Tinku Khan, said R K Puram Station House Officer (SHO) O P Verma. Choudhary's body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem on Monday, the officer said.

