India facing new crisis in which divide & rule is law: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said India is faced with a new crisis in which divide and rule is the law. In an indirect reference to the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Banerjee said people cannot bow their heads to powers intent on destroying the country.

"Today, the people are facing a new crisis, a new law of divide and rule. I am not sure whether fundamental, democratic and constitutional rights will continue," she said during 'Christmas Meet 2019' at St Xavier's College here. "We will speak, think and stay united. We cannot divide the country and bow our heads to powers that will destroy our country," the CM asserted.

The Trinamool Congress supremo said India is a vast country, and its Constitution espouses secularism, freedom, justice, equality and fraternity. "On the occasion of Christmas, I pray to Jesus Christ to give us the power to stay united," she added.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee wrote to chief ministers and senior leaders belonging to opposition parties, urging to them to unite and chalk out a plan to "save the country". "I write this letter to you with grave worries in my mind. The citizens of this country irrespective of caste and creed, particularly the woman and children, farmers, workers and members of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, OBCs and minorities are in the grip of fear and panic for the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed nationwide NRC," Banerjee's letter said..

