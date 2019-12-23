Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Cabinet passes electric vehicle policy

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 22:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 22:06 IST
Delhi Cabinet passes electric vehicle policy

The Delhi Cabinet on Monday gave approval to an electric vehicle (EV) policy with an aim to reduce air pollution. There is a special provision in the policy which allows operation of e-bike taxis by cab aggregators such as Ola and Uber.

With the use of subsidies, the policy aims to raise the number of e-vehicles to 25 per cent of the total registered vehicles in the city by 2024. "The EV policy, approved by Delhi Cabinet, aims to transform the national capital into EV capital of India," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a press conference.

Under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2019, the city government is providing a subsidy of Rs 5,000 per kWh of battery capacity on the purchase of two-wheelers. Incentive of up to Rs 5,000 will be offered for scrapping of a non-electric two-wheeler vehicle and switching to an electric vehicle, the chief minister said. The purchase subsidy of four-wheelers is Rs 10,000 per kWh of battery capacity for the first 1,000 cars subject to a cap of Rs 1,50,000 per vehicle. The Delhi government also aims to transition 50 per cent of the newly-purchased buses into electric buses by 2024 and 100 per cent by 2030. There will be no road tax on registration fees on electric vehicles, Kejriwal said.

All two-wheelers engaged in last-mile deliveries, such as food delivery vehicles, courier services, and e-commerce logistics, will be expected to transition 50 per cent of their fleet to electric by March 2023, and 100 per cent of their fleet to electric by March 2025, stipulates the policy. The purchase subsidy on electric autos, e-rickshaws, and e-carriers is up to Rs 30,000 and loans on a subsidy of 5 per cent will be provided to them, he said.

The electric vehicle policy will be implemented through a board to be constituted by the city government. It will also has a separate fund for setting up logistics like charging stations, the chief minister said. "We hope that 35,000 electric vehicles will be inducted in Delhi within the next one year, and 250 charging stations will be constructed across the city."

Within the next five years, five lakh electric vehicles are expected to be registered in Delhi after the policy comes into operation through a gazette notification, he said. These electric vehicles are estimated to save approximately Rs 6,000 crores worth of oil and liquid natural gas consumption.

They will also avoid emissions of 4.8 million tonnes of CO2 (carbon dioxide) emissions, which is equivalent to avoiding CO2 emissions from nearly one lakh petrol cars over their lifetime, as well as 159 tonnes of PM 2.5 emissions, he stated. Kejriwal said private charging stations will be built and building bylaws will be changed for the induction and operation of the electric vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

US asks its citizens to 'exercise caution' while travelling to Uttar Pradesh in view of CAA protests

The United States on Monday issued a travel advisory, asking its citizens to exercise caution while travelling to Uttar Pradesh, which is witnessing demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Washington DC also urged its citizens...

Diplomats visit American jailed in Russia on spying charges

Moscow, Dec 23 AP A US diplomat on Monday visited an American jailed in Moscow for nearly a year on spying charges and said he is in good condition mentally. Paul Whelan was arrested at a Moscow hotel at the end of last year and charged wit...

Mexico ambassador resigns after book theft allegation

Mexico City, Dec 23 AP A Mexican ambassador who was called home after allegedly attempting to steal a book from a shop in Argentina has resigned, officials said, and relatives reported he may have suffered behavioral changes due to a brain ...

Assam govt sanctions Rs 1,066 cr projects for reconstruction

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the government has sanctioned 271 projects worth Rs 1,066 crore for reconstruction of embankments damaged by flood across the state. Addressing a press conference here, Sarma said al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019