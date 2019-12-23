Lawyer, a journalist arrested for inciting people against the citizenship act

A journalist and a lawyer were arrested here for allegedly inciting people through social media against the amended Citizenship Act, police said on Monday. Kamran Alvi, a journalist with a local news channel, and Dilkash Rizvi, the lawyer, had been sent to jail, Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said.

On December 21, Rizvi tried to incite communal passion and the people against the new law through Facebook Live and Alvi too tried to incite people and trigger riots through social media. "On Monday as well, they tried to incite a crowd at the local sugarcane office. However, both were arrested," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.