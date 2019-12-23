Maharashtra: Kidnapped baby found sold in Thane; rescued

A four-month-old boy who was allegedly kidnapped by his neighbours in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday was found to be sold to a childless couple living on the outskirts of the city on Monday night, police said. The incident took place on Sunday when the accused, identified as Farida and her son, who is a minor, took the child out for sometime but did not return, a police officer said.

The boy used to live with his parents, both speech and hearing impaired, and a three-year-old sibling in Shanti Nagar area of Bhiwandi town. On Sunday, the accused, who resided in their neighbourhood, took the child out for sometime but did not return, the official said.

"Police got the clue about the whereabouts of the boy from a notary office where an adoption deed was made. We found that the boy was sold to a 60-year-old man for Rs 90,000. He was rescued from the residence of the man on Ghodbunder Road," a police officer said on Monday night. No arrest is made so far.

The mother-son duo were booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 34 (common intention)..

