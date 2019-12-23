Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra: Kidnapped baby found sold in Thane; rescued

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thane
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 00:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 23:52 IST
Maharashtra: Kidnapped baby found sold in Thane; rescued
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A four-month-old boy who was allegedly kidnapped by his neighbours in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday was found to be sold to a childless couple living on the outskirts of the city on Monday night, police said. The incident took place on Sunday when the accused, identified as Farida and her son, who is a minor, took the child out for sometime but did not return, a police officer said.

The boy used to live with his parents, both speech and hearing impaired, and a three-year-old sibling in Shanti Nagar area of Bhiwandi town. On Sunday, the accused, who resided in their neighbourhood, took the child out for sometime but did not return, the official said.

"Police got the clue about the whereabouts of the boy from a notary office where an adoption deed was made. We found that the boy was sold to a 60-year-old man for Rs 90,000. He was rescued from the residence of the man on Ghodbunder Road," a police officer said on Monday night. No arrest is made so far.

The mother-son duo were booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 34 (common intention)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Huawei helps Gigantic Infotel Bring Wi-Fi 6 Broadband Services to the Ganga Plain

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Indians signing 2B Hernandez to one-year, $6.25M deal

The Cleveland Indians are signing former Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Cesar Hernandez to a one-year, 6.25 million contract, ESPN reported Monday. Hernandez, 29, hit .279 with 14 homers and a career-high 71 RBIs in 161 games in 2019,...

Relatives of man killed in Kirari fire allege foul play

The relatives of Udaykant Chaudhary, one of the nine people who died in a fire in the early hours of Monday, alleged foul play and asked the police for a fair investigation into the incident. Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, the elder brother of Uday...

FACTBOX-Sizing up retailers' performance as online sales surge

As online shopping upends the retail business, many Wall Street analysts say traditional measures such as counting the number of people who visit stores on major shopping days are no longer a reliable gauge of a companys performance. Below ...

FOCUS -Forget store traffic and bag count: Gauging retail performance in an online world

Marshal Cohen has religiously visited the same stores every holiday season since 1999.But rather than snapping up bargains and favorite gifts for friends and family, the chief retail industry adviser is there to scrutinize the purchasing ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019