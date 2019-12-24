Seven killed, three injured in two separate accidents

At least seven people, including two women, were killed and three others injured in two separate accidents in various parts of the district here on Monday, police said. A tempo collided head-on with a tanker near Malhai village, killing four people, including the tempo driver, on the spot and injuring two others, they said.

The injured, who were admitted to a hospital, succumbed later, police said, adding that the condition of the other two injured is critical. The tanker driver, however, managed to flee, they said.

In another incident, a woman was killed while a man injured when a motorcycle collided with a car near Nagla Kolhu village, Deputy Superintendent of Police Mahaban Vijai Shankar Mishra said. The condition of the man is stable, he said, adding that the driver of the vehicle is absconding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

