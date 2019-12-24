Six office bearers of Lekhpal Sangh terminated under ESMA

Six office bearers of Lekhpal Sangh were dismissed from service under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) in Uttar Pradesh, official said. District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI that the action was been taken because they were involved in a strike due to which government work was being hampered.

They were issued notice over it, but they did not stop abstaining from work, he said. Before this, ten land revenue record keepers (Lekhpals) were suspended for abstaining from duty.

ESMA was enforced on December 13 for six months and the act bars strike by government employees, the district magistrate said.

