Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protesters prevent WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar from entering

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 13:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 13:38 IST
Protesters prevent WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar from entering

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Tuesday prevented by protesters from entering Jadavpur University to attend its annual convocation, following which he left the varsity premises. Protesters of the Trinamool Congress Employees' Union showed black flags to Dhankhar, who is the chancellor of the varsity, and blocked his car at gate number 5 of the campus at 10.30 am on Tuesday.

The protestors raised "go back" slogans and showed placards that read "No NRC, No CAA". He left the premises at around noon.

Dhankhar said the incident showed that the rule of law has been "severely compromised" in the varsity. ".@MamataOfficial. Am surprised that in spite of my directive to VC to go by the rule book and abide by my direction as regards Convocation, the same has been started. In utter helplessness, as of now, I am leaving the Jadavpur University campus. Those concerned must soul search.

"@MamataOfficial. Events that have unfolded as a result of politically motivated orchestration of obstruction of my entry to JU to preside over the Convocation so that students get fruits of their labour leaves no manner of doubt that rule of law is severely compromised," he tweeted. The governor, in a series of tweets, hit out at the vice-chancellor Suranjan Das, saying he remained "silent spectator" to the incident.

"I am amazed that the Vice-Chancellor is in passive mode and a silent spectator to this unseemly spectacle that augurs painful sliding of our system. This action is orchestrated by the powers that be not knowing the damage it causes in the short and long run on out education. "Neither the VC nor anyone else from the university has contacted me though I have from my side contacted them," he tweeted.

In another tweet, the governor said,"A painful scenario that the Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor is oblivious deliberately of his obligations and looking for alibis. He is presiding total collapse of rule of law. Ruinous state of affairs." Meanwhile, Arts Faculty Students' Union president Debraj Debnath said that the students did not block the entry of the governor into the campus. "We only showed placards and raised slogans against NRC and CAA," he said.

The governor was on Monday heckled and shown black flags twice at the university, a hotbed of anti-CAA protests, a day after he declared as "illegal and invalid" the varsity's decision to defer the December 24 special convocation because of possible trouble. He had arrived at the varsity on Monday to attend a meeting of the University Court, its highest decision-making body.

After he could not attend the Court meeting due to agitation by stakeholders, including students and non-teaching staff, the chancellor had called up the vice-chancellor Suranjan Das requesting him to hold the meeting at Raj Bhavan. But, the Court members unanimously decided that the meeting should not be shifted elsewhere as it had already started at the JU campus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Those trying to be Jinnah, Hitler will be corrected by Gandhi followers: JDU on Jharkhand results

Claiming that the effect of the protests against the citizenship law and National Register of Citizen NRC was seen in Jharkhand election results, JDU MLC Ghulam Rasool Baliyavi on Tuesday said if anyone tries to become Jinnah and Hitler in ...

S.Korea's Moon, Japan's Abe meet for first time in months as tension lingers

The leaders of Japan and South Korea met for the first time in more than a year on Tuesday and stressed the need to improve ties after the worst period of tension between their countries in decades, officials from both sides said.South Kore...

Chris Hemsworth to take break to spend time with family

Avengers star Chris Hemsworth is planning to take a six to eight-month break from the spotlight to spend time at home in Australia with his family. The 36-year-old Thor star, who has kids India, seven, and five-year-old twins Sasha and Tris...

Ermenegildo Zegna Unveiled its Latest Boutique in New Delhi

Ermenegildo Zegna celebrated the unveiling of its latest boutique in New Delhi at DLF Emporio Mall with an exclusive cocktail gathering. The occasion was marked by a screening of the brands campaign What Makes a Man, featuring some of India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019