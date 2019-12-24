Performance standards being set for officers under 'min govt, max governance': Rajnath

Union minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said performance standards are being set for officers and mechanisms developed for greater prudence in financial management under the Centre's vision of 'minimum government and maximum governance'. The defense minister said this in his address at a workshop for integrated finance (IF) advisors, organized by the finance division of the Defence Ministry at the DRDO Bhwawan here.

"Under the 'minimum government, maximum governance' (vision), government functions are being made more effective and efficient. Performance standards are being set for government officers. "And in financial management, mechanisms are being adopted for more prudence and accountability," Singh said.

The minister said finance is a backbone for any family, society, institution or country. "Defence Accounts deals with one-fourth of the country's total budget. And, as I said, integrated finance (IF) is considered the backbone for any department or ministry. And, any ministry can achieve its objectives only when it can manage budgetary resources without compromising the operational needs," the defense minister said.

Singh said in this direction, the government has also adopted a lot of innovative methods, like increasing focus on the Public Financial Management System (PFMS), and the introduction of the Central Public Procurement Portal. The Union minister also said in the last three years, the defense ministry has utilized its allocation "very successfully and through substantial delegation of financial powers, the trend of non-utilization of funds has ceased,".

In the last three years, in both capital and revenue procurement, financial powers are being delegated, due to which armed forces can do procurement of up to Rs 500 crore at their own level. Looking at emergent operational needs, emergency powers are being accorded, which has enhanced their operational efficiency.

Army chief General Bipin Rawat said events like the IF advisors workshop will increase mutual coordination among all stakeholders. Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, Secretary (Defence Finance) Gargi Kaul and CGDA (Controller General of Defence Accounts) Sanjiv Mittal, were also present on the occasion.

