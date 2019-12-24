Patnaik sets Dec 31 as deadline for completion of promotion

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has asked all departments to ensure completion of promotion procedure of eligible government employees by December 31 every year. The chief minister directed that recommendations for promotions of employees by the district collectors and department heads should reach the chief secretary by the evening of December 31 every year.

"Ensure that the promotion process of all eligible officials, irrespective of their grades, be completed by December 31 every year," a statement issued by the Chief Ministers Office said on Monday. The chief minister also expressed displeasure over the manner in which employees belonging to Group-C and Group-D are facing problems to get their promotions, which is genuine.

"Give timely promotions to eligible officials in a transparent manner," the statement quoted him as saying. Patnaik also asked the senior officers to bring necessary changes in the system so that employees do not face problem in getting their due promotion.

The chief minisert said government employees are playing a vital role in implementing the state government's 5T (Teamwork, Technology, Transparency, Time leading to Transformation) initiative. "If the employees get promotions without much delay they will become happy and get inspired to work in team," the statement said..

