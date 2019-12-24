Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

The CBI has booked former Managing Director of Maruti Udyog, Jagdish Khattar, for alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 110 crore by his new company, officials said on Tuesday. In its FIR filed recently, the CBI has named Khattar and his company Carnation Auto India Limited for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 110 crore to Punjab National Bank, they said.

Khattar was with Maruti Udyog Limited from 1993 to 2007 when he retired as Managing Director of the company, they said. After retirement, he had launched Carnation for which he got a loan of Rs 170 crore sanctioned in 2009. The loan was declared a non-performing asset in 2015 with effect from 2012, the FIR said.

The agency has registered an FIR under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and cheating on a complaint from Punjab National Bank, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

