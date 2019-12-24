Kejriwal launches housing scheme for residents of JJ clusters

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched the 'Mukhyamantri Aawas Yojana' for the residents of Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters and said the AAP government would provide a pucca house to every citizen of Delhi.

According to the Chief Minister, 65,000 families residing in slum areas were distributed certificates on Tuesday and they would soon be provided pucca houses.

Speaking at the event, Kejriwal said in the last 70 years no government has worked for the people of JJ clusters.

