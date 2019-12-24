Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two siblings die of asphyxiation in Bihar's Nalanda district

  • PTI
  • |
  • Biharsharif
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 17:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 17:17 IST
Two siblings die of asphyxiation in Bihar's Nalanda district

Two siblings died of suspected asphyxiation in their sleep while their mother was taken ill in Mitma village in Bihar's Nalanda district on Tuesday, police said. The deceased have been identified as Sneha (7) and Abhinandan (9), Superintendent of Police, Nilesh Kumar said, adding that they may have died of asphyxiation.

The exact reason behind the death could be known once post mortem report comes, he said, adding that the bodies have been sent to Bihar Sharif sadar hospital for post mortem. The deceased's mother Veena Devi (aged around 35) has been admitted to a hospital in Silao for treatment, the SP added.

The two minor siblings were found dead in their house in Mitma village under the jurisdiction of Silao police station this morning while their mother was found in unconscious state, the SP said. Both the siblings along with their mother had gone to bed after lighting brazier (earthen pan consists of fire) on Monday night which may have caused smoke leading to asphyxiation, police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Turkey keeps businessman in jail despite European court release call

A Turkish court ruled on Tuesday that businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala should be kept in jail despite a call for his release by the European Court of Human Rights, as a trial over his involvement in 2013 protests continued. Kaval...

Jharkhand Speaker quits

Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon Tuesday resigned from the post, an assembly communique saidOraon resigned after he lost from Sisai assembly constituency, which he had contested on a BJP ticketThe result of the 81-member House have a...

Disney cuts lesbian kiss from 'Star Wars' in Singapore

By Beh Lih Yi KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Disney has cut a lesbian kiss from the latest Star Wars movie - one of the top Christmas films - Singapores media regulator said on Tuesday, so that more children can watch it....

Rahul, Priyanka stopped by police from entering Meerut to meet kin of deceased protesters

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were on Tuesday stopped by police from entering Meerut on their way to meet the families of those who died during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The two had requested ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019