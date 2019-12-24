Two siblings die of asphyxiation in Bihar's Nalanda district

Two siblings died of suspected asphyxiation in their sleep while their mother was taken ill in Mitma village in Bihar's Nalanda district on Tuesday, police said. The deceased have been identified as Sneha (7) and Abhinandan (9), Superintendent of Police, Nilesh Kumar said, adding that they may have died of asphyxiation.

The exact reason behind the death could be known once post mortem report comes, he said, adding that the bodies have been sent to Bihar Sharif sadar hospital for post mortem. The deceased's mother Veena Devi (aged around 35) has been admitted to a hospital in Silao for treatment, the SP added.

The two minor siblings were found dead in their house in Mitma village under the jurisdiction of Silao police station this morning while their mother was found in unconscious state, the SP said. Both the siblings along with their mother had gone to bed after lighting brazier (earthen pan consists of fire) on Monday night which may have caused smoke leading to asphyxiation, police said..

