Ugandan woman gang-raped in Pune

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 17:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 17:53 IST
A 28-year-old Ugandan woman was allegedly raped by two men who offered her a lift on their motorcycle in Pune in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred after a motorcyclist approached the woman who was waiting outside a restaurant in Koregaon Park area around 12 midnight on Monday, a Viman Nagar police station official said.

In her complaint, the woman stated while she agreed to go with the motorcyclist, the latter called his friend and the duo made her sit between them, he said. When the victim tracked the location of her home on her mobile phone, she realised that the duo were taking her somewhere else, the official said.

"Despite urging them to stop the motorcycle, they took the woman to a deserted place and raped her," he said. As per the complaint, when the suspects tried to abandon her at the isolated spot, the victim urged them to drop her till the main road, which they agreed to, he added.

As their motorcycle approached the main road, the woman spotted a group of youngsters and raised an alarm, the official said quoting the complaint. "As the group started approaching the two-wheeler, its rider lost his balance, causing all three of them to fall," he said, adding that the accused managed to flee.

Police are trying to obtain CCTV footage from near the restaurant from where the woman claimed she was picked up to identify the suspects, the official added. A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 376 (rape), he said.

