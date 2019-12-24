Wanted criminal carrying reward of Rs 75,000 arrested from Sonipat

Haryana Police on Tuesday claimed to have nabbed a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 75,000 on his head from Sonipat district. A 9 mm pistol, a magazine and six live cartridges were seized from him, a Haryana Police spokesperson said in a statement here.

He said that arrested, identified as Kapil, is a member of the notorious 'Chitania' gang. "Sonipat Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000, whereas Delhi Police announced Rs 50,000 on his head. A team of the Crime Investigating Agency of Haryana Police nabbed the criminal following a secret input from an informer," the official said.

A court had sentenced him to life imprisonment in 2014 after convicting him in a murder case. He managed to get out of jail on parole in 2018 and had been absconding since then, the spokesperson said. "During preliminary interrogation, Kapil confessed to have been involved in over half-a-dozen snatching incidents of luxury vehicles at gun-point from different parts of Delhi which is being verified from Delhi Police," he said.

He said the gang sold these vehicles in Nagaland after preparing fake documents.

