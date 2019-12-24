Rajasthan Governor highlights contributions of tribal people in freedom struggle

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday praised the tribal people for their contribution in the freedom struggle and their service to the country. Addressing groups of tribal youths from Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra at the Raj Bhavan here, the Governor said tribal icons such as Birsa Munda, Sidhvu and Kanhu Murmu can never be forgotten.

He said the country is embedded in the thread of unity despite the diversity in the language. The central and state governments are constantly making efforts for the development of tribal areas and upliftment of the people, he said. For the effective implementation of the schemes, the youth will have to come forward unitedly, Mishra said.

The Governor said the youths need to be given a positive direction as they are hardworking and courageous. Youths have talent and there is a need to nurture it and provide them opportunities to grow, he noted. Mishra had invited 200 young men and women from Malkangiri, Kandamal and Kalahandi in Odisha, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Badradi, Kothagudam in Telangana and Gadchiroli in Maharashtra.

These groups from tribal areas are undertaking study tours of various areas of Rajasthan under the 12th Tribal Youth Exchange Program organized by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Rajasthan in collaboration with the Union Home Ministry. The team is touring Rajasthan from December 20 to 26.

