Four killed in bus-tempo collision in Maharashtra

At least four people lost their lives and around 15 others were injured on Tuesday when a bus collided with a tempo in adjoining Beed district in central Maharashtra, police said. The accident took place on the Kej-Ambejogai road in at around 3 pm when the bus was on its way from Aurangabad to Mukhed town, assistant police inspector A K Zote told PTI.

Four people were killed and around 15 others injured in the crash, he said. Residents of nearby villages shifted the injured to hospital before the police reached the spot, the official said.

"Out of the four deceased, only two were identified - Anil Kabadkar (50) and Vijaya Deshmukh (50). Around 15 were injured in the accident and one of them, who received injury in his eyes, was referred to Latur for treatment," officials at the Ambejogai civil hospital said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

