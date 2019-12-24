3 buses set on fire after father & son killed in road accident

Angry villagers set three private buses on fire on Muzaffarpur-Hajipur NH 22 after a man and his son were killed in a road accident in Bihar's Vaishali district on Tuesday, police said. The deceased have been identified as Ramnath Choudhary and his son Ravi Choudhary, both residents of Subhai village, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Raghav Dayal said.

The father and son were going to their village from Hajipur when their bike was hit from behind by a speeding bus which was on its way to Muzaffarpur from Patna near Rai Virendra Singh College. The son died on the spot while father died during the course of treatment at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), Patna, he said.

Angry villagers set three private buses on fire after asking the passengers to get down from the vehicle, the police said, adding that the fire has been doused and road traffic has been restored on the Muzaffarpur-Hajipur NH. The situation is under control, the officer said.

Three persons have been arrested for indulging in arson while efforts are on to nab other persons, the SDPO added..

