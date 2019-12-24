Lucknow police forms panel for fair probe into anti-CAA riot cases

The Lucknow police has formed a committee of its senior officers to ensure fair probe into the criminal culpability of those arrested in the recent anti-CAA protests here, an official said on Tuesday. Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said the committee will be headed by Lucknow's additional superintendent of police.

The committee will minutely scrutinise the role of those arrested in the recent protests and demonstrations against the amended citizenship law in Lucknow. It will decide whether an arrested person was a mere spectator and bystander or was part of the unlawful assembly or a miscreant, actively involved in rioting, arson and firing and damaging public property.

"All investigators have been asked to ensure fair and evidence-based investigation," said Naithani. PTI NAV ABN RAX

