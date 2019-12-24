Woman's body found in suitcase floating on river in Latur

The body of a woman in her mid-twenties was found stuffed in a suitcase that was floating onManjari river in Latur district in Maharashtra on Tuesday,police said

The body has bloated and was making identificationdifficult, but missing person complaints were being checkedfor headway, said Superintendent of Police Rajendra Mane

"The suitcase was floating on the river alongDhanegao-Omerga road. We believe the body is at least two daysold. We have registered a murder and destruction of evidencecase," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.