Five held for vehicle thefts in Delhi

Five persons have been arrested in two separate operations in connection with hundreds of vehicle thefts in the national capital, police said on Tuesday. The accused were identified as Arif (42) and Oshaf Rabbani, residents of UP, Kishan Gopal (49), a resident of Rajasthan, Abdul Wahid (32) and Kuldeep Pandey (24), both residents of Delhi, they said.

"In the first operation on December 10, on the basis of a tip-off, police laid a trap and arrested Arif from near Govindpuri Metro Station,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said. The accused disclosed he had stolen more than 100 cars from Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). He was later involved in purchasing stolen vehicles from auto-lifters, the DCP said.

On his instance, the receiver of the stolen property, Kishan Gopal, was arrested. In the other operation on December 8, police arrested Abul Wahid from Amar Colony area while he was driving a stolen car. On his instance, his accomplices Kuldeep Pandey and Oshaf Rabbani were also arrested, the DCP said.

Total 16 cars were recovered from their possession, they said. The accused revealed that they used to target cars parked in the residential area of Delhi and NCR. After stealing the vehicle, they parked the vehicle at other residential areas and as per the demand of the receiver, they disposed the vehicles in Western UP, they added.

