Minor raped, killed by three boys in Bihar village; 2 held

An eight-year old girl was allegedly raped and killed by three minor boys in Bishunpur village in Bihar's Purnea district, police said on Tuesday. Two of the accused, aged 14 and 16, were arrested on Monday evening, they said.

Search operations are underway to nab the third minor, Dhamdaha police station SHO Raj Kishore Sharma said. The deceased's father in his complaint said the family members were alarmed as she did not return home till late in the night on Sunday, after she went to watch television in the neighbourhood.

The girl's half naked body was found soaked in blood near a shop at Bishunpur village chowk on Monday, Sharma said. The minor's body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added..

