8 children rescued from placement agencies in northeast Delhi: Child rights body

Eight children, including four girls, allegedly employed as domestic servants in six placement agencies in northeast Delhi were rescued, child rights body Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) said on Tuesday. Delhi Police confirmed that such a rescue operation took place but did not divulge any details of it.

According to a statement by Bachpan Bachao Andolan, a sister organisation of the Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation, a joint team of Delhi Police personnel, Labour Department officials and activists of BBA raided six placement agencies in Shakurpur Basti which had allegedly employed the children as domestic helps. The rescued children, aged between 13 and 16 years, came from Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh, it said.

Five women were also rescued in the raid, the statement said. The four girls rescued by the team were from different villages of Pakur, Sahebganj and West Singbhum districts in Jharkhand, it said.

While police are on the look-out for the owners of these placement agencies, a legal action has been initiated against them, the statement said.

