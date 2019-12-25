Three arrested in Kerala for moral policing incident

In a case of moral policing, five men hurled abuses and allegedly assaulted a couple waiting in their car along with two other friends at Kavanad here, police said on Wednesday. Three men have been arrested in this connection.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night as the couple, who were were waiting in the car along with two other friends to collect a bag from a person, they said. The men who were standing nearby made lewd remarks and one of them put his head inside the car and allegedly tried to misbehave with the woman.

When her husband, an IT employee at Kochi, who was also inside the car, questioned them, they hurled abuses and a scuffle ensued. As the woman tried to take pictures in her mobile, the men who were inebirated, abused her and tried to misbehave, they added.

Cases have been registered against the accused under various sections of the IPC including for causing grievious hurt, assaulting woman with intent to outrage her modesty, singing obscene song in public place and wrongful restraint. PTI UD ROH ROH.

