Teacher among two chargesheeted for duping Poonch resident on pretext of providing job

A charge sheet has been filed in a court here against two government servants, including a teacher, for duping a Poonch resident of over Rs 7 lakh on the pretext of providing a job.

Crime Branch (Jammu) has filed the charge sheet against Mohmmad Hanief, a government teacher and Tawoos Hussain, a senior Assistant in Animal Husbandry Department at Civil Secretariat in connection with the case, an official said.

The case was registered following a complaint by Mohmmad Hanief of Karmara, Poonch district, alleging that he was duped by the accused of Rs 7,44,000 on the pretext of arranging a government job, the official said.

