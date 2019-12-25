CRPF jawan injured in IED blast in Jharkhand

A CRPF jawan was injured in an IED blast triggered by Maoists in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Wednesday, an official said. The incident took place when the security personnel were conducting an anti-Naxal combing operation in an area under Pesrar police station limits, CRPF's 158th Battalion Commandant P K Sandwar said.

A pressure bomb, suspected to be planted by Maoists, exploded near Kekrang Jharna and jawan Abhijit Oraon's left leg was badly wounded in the blast, he said. The injured jawan was airlifted to Ranchi for treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

