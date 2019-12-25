Burglars break open ATM, decamp with Rs 8.34 lakh in Rajasthan's Dholpur

Some unidentified people broke open an ATM in Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Wednesday and fled with Rs 8.34 lakh cash, the police said. The incident took place at around 2.52 am in Central Bank of India branch located in RAC Line area under Nihalganj police station limits, they said.

The burglars entered the ATM room and sprayed paint on the CCTV cameras there. They then broke the machine and made away with the cash, said ASP Rajendra Verma, citing the complaint lodged in this matter by the bank's branch manager. The footage from other CCTV cameras in the area is being scrutinised and police teams have been formed to nab the suspects, Deputy Superintendent of Police (city) Devisahay Meena said.

