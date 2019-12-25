Left Menu
Hindu Jagaran Mancha worker murdered in Nadia.

The body of a 27-year-old man, who his family claimed was a worker of the Hindu Jagran Manch, with injuries on his head and neck was found a little distance away from his home, police said on Wednesday. The man's body and his bike was found at the spot at around 11 pm on Tuesday at Kalyani in West Bengal's Nadia district, the police said adding investigation into the incident is on.

The man had left his home in a hurry after receiving a phone call. Later on, his family got the news that his body was lying near the local primary school. They rushed to the spot and found the body. The victim's elder brother alleged that the murder was pre-planned.

He said the victim was a worker of Hindu Jagran Manch and had been asked by local TMC workers to join their party. As he had refused to comply, he was murdered.

Police said that an investigation into the death has been launched..

