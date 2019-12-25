Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-gratia to kin of police firing victims in Mangaluru put on

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mangaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 20:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 20:15 IST
Ex-gratia to kin of police firing victims in Mangaluru put on

Days after two men killed in police firing during violent anti-CAA protests here figured in an FIR, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said solatium will not be given to their families if the duo were found involved in the riots. The government would not give a single rupee to their families if the investigation proved the involvement of the two in the violence during the December 19 protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, he told reporters here.

He was replying to a question on the government's stand on the compensation in view of demands opposing it after the two were named in the FIR. Soon after the incident, the government had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of Naushin (23) and Jalil Kudroli (49) who were killed in the police firing during the protests which also led to imposition of curfew in the coastal town for three days.

However, later some BJP leaders, including state ministers, had raised objections against disbursing compensation to the families of the deceased, pointing out that the deceased had been arraigned as accused in the case. As per the FIR, Jaleel and Nausheen were part of the violent protest against CAA and have been named as accused No.

3 and 8 respectively. A total of 77 people have been named in the FIR for their alleged involvement in the protests.

"There is a general opinion that it will be inappropriate to give them compensation since there are many charges against them (those killed in the firing) and now proof is emerging that they were among those who indulged in violence," Yediyurappa said. The protestors had violated prohibitory orders under Section 144 which was promulgated in the city and permission was denied to organisations to hold protests on December 19.

As the disturbances escalated, the police was forced to open fire, he said. Earlier, Yediyurappa, who returned from a personal visit to Kerala on Tuesday, held a series of meetings here with the officials of the Dakshina Kannada district overnight as well as on Wednesday morning regarding the violent incidents and the two deaths in the firing.

This is his second visit to the city after it was rocked by violence. Earlier, on Saturday he had met the family members of the two victims here and also held a meeting with representatives of Christian and Muslim communities, political leaders and officials as he appealed for peace. On Wednesday Yediyurappa said: "We have not yet decided to give the ex-gratia to the family members of those killed in the police firing because giving ex-gratia to criminals is an unpardonable crime in itself.

"The government had earlier decided to give them compensation but we have now put on hold our decision and not a paisa will be given till the investigation is over," he said. The state government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the December 19 violence.

The Chief Minister said he has directed the police to identify the hooligans who rioted, book cases and initiate stringent action against them. He said the violence was due to a "meticulous conspiracy" and stones pelted on police were brought in an autorickshaw-trolley and dumped.

People tried to barge into the armoury of a police station, he said adding, "We are not going to spare anybody." Yediyupappa slammed the opposition leaders for levelling "baseless allegations" against his government. "When brain does not function properly, the opposition members talk like that. They don't have any other issue to raise, so they give such irresponsible statements. Evidence clearly shows their involvement in the arson and violence," he charged.

He was answering a question on the opposition blaming him and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the police firing. Meanwhile, Congress released a video purportedly showing police cracking down on the protestors and termed it as "inhuman".

It came a day after the police released some video clips purportedly showing protesters bringing stones in an auto- trolley, hurling it at the personnel and trying to destroy the CCTV cameras..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

TSRTC employees retirement age rised to 60 by T'gana govt

The Telangana government has increased the retirement age from 58 to 60 for state-run transport corporation employees, an official release said on Wednesday. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao signed on the file pertaining to the increase...

5 antique 'asthadhatu' idols worth Rs 5 cr stolen from ancient temple: Police

Five ashthadhatu idols worth several crores of rupees were stolen from a 500-year-old temple in a village in the neighbouring Mahoba district near here, police said on Wednesday. Kulpahad police stations SHO Abhimanyu Singh Yadav on Wednesd...

25-feet-tall statue of Vajpayee made by artist from Jaipur

The 25-feet-tall imposing statue of former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee installed at Lucknow has been made by an artist from Jaipur-- Rajkumar Pandit, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement issued here on Wednesday. Th...

Festivity grips nation as jingle bells rent the air, markets turn Christmas red

Yuletide spirit gripped most parts of the nation with markets turning Christmas red and homes, churches and public places illuminated, as midnight masses and resonance of carols ushered in the festival Wednesday. However, the mood was sombr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019