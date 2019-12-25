Army officer, civilian killed as Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K's Rampur
Srinagar, Dec 25 (PTI) An army officer and a civilian were killed on Wednesday in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said. Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Hajipeer area of Uri around 11.30 am on Wednesday, the sources said.
Pakistan also violated the ceasefire in nearby Rampur sector, resulting in the death of a junior commissioned officer (JCO), the sources said. They said some of the shells fired by Pakistan landed in civilian areas, resulting in injuries to two civilians including a woman in Churunda village.
Naseema (23), succumbed to splinter injuries, they said. The Indian army personnel responded to the ceasefire violation in adequate measure, the sources said. PTI MIJ
RHL
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Shops closed in Srinagar, other J&K districts due to shutdown called by separatists
For 4th straight day, flight operations at Srinagar airport remain suspended due to heavy fog
Lawyers ransack Pakistani hospital in a row with doctors, patient dies
Home Minister Amit Shah attacks Congress in Rajya Sabha, says statements of Cong leaders and Pakistani leaders are same.
UPDATE 2-Pakistani militant accused of Mumbai attacks faces terror financing charges