Vice Prez in C'garh on Friday to inaugurate IEA conference

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will be the chief guest at the inaugural function of 102nd annual conference of Indian Economic Association (IEA) in Raipur on December 27, an official said here on Wednesday. As per the itinerary, Naidu will arrive in Raipur from Rajahmundry in a special Indian Air Force plane at 5.35 pm at Swami Vivekananda Airport on December 26, he said.

He would halt for a night at the Raj Bhawan here. On December 27 morning, he would leave from the airport here to Balangir, Odisha in a special IAF helicopter to take part in a programme there, the official said.

The vice president will return to Raipur at 1.15 pm. "At 4 pm, he will grace the opening ceremony of 102nd annual conference of the Indian Economic Association as the chief guest here at Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium and deliver the inaugural address," he said.

Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Pt Ravishankar Shukla University's Vice Chancellor Keshari Lal Verma and other dignitaries will also be present on the occasion, he added. Naidu would then reach Raipur Airport and proceed to New Delhi in the evening..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.