Revelers visit churches, make merry in Christmas-decked city

  Updated: 25-12-2019 22:36 IST
Revelers gathered at churches here on Wednesday to light candles and sing carols, and crowded the decked-up Park Street area and Bow Barracks to soak in the festivities on Christmas. Other churches in adjoining districts like the 419- year-old Bandel Church also witnessed a large turnout of people of all communities since the midnight mass.

The state-sponsored 'Christmas Festival' at Park Street drew a massive crowd, as merrymakers of all ages took selfies before dazzling illuminations and enjoyed the music of rock bands. Food stalls offering a variety of cuisines filled the streets, while some of the city's iconic eateries were packed to capacity, with long queues outside.

Many restaurants in the city added traditional delicacies like roasted turkey and Christmas pudding to their menu for the festive period. Celebrations were also on in full swing at the brightly-lit Bow Barracks -- the hub of Anglo-Indians in central Kolkata -- soaking in the Yuletide spirit with home-brewed wine and the customary plum cakes.

Revelers crowded popular tourist spots of Kolkata like the Alipore Zoological Gardens, Indian Museum, and the Victoria Memorial, as well as those in nearby districts like Bankura, North 24 Parganas, and Howrah. Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar greeted people of the state on the occasion of Christmas.

"Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. We remember the noble teachings of Lord Christ. May this festive season enhance the spirit of happiness and harmony in our society," Dhankhar said in a tweet. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also wished people on Twitter. "#MerryChristmas I convey my good wishes to all my Christian, Hindu, Muslim, Sikh brothers & sisters. Christmas is for all.

"The beauty of #Bangla is that we celebrate all festivals, spreading joy & peace. Like every year, this time too I will join the Christmas prayer service," Banerjee said.

