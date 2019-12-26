Poonch: Sports kits distributed among youths under J-K police's Civic Action Program

Poonch Police on Wednesday distributed free sports kits among the youths in the district on the opening day of Shaheed Manjit Singh Memorial Volleyball Tournament here. The tournament, which is held every year, was inaugurated by Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh, at Sports Stadium in the district.

Speaking to media, Singh said that the sports kits were distributed among the youths under Civic Action Program of Jammu and Kashmir Police. "These sports kits have been distributed under the Civic Action Program. These kits would also be distributed in Surankote and Mendhar tehsils of the Poonch district," Singh said. (ANI)

