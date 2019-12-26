NIA raids Akhil Gogoi's residence in Guwahati
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted a raid at activist Akhil Gogoi's residence in Assam's Guwahati.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted a raid at activist Akhil Gogoi's residence in Assam's Guwahati. Gogoi was arrested by the Assam Police on December 12 as a preventive measure amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and a case was registered against him.
Subsequent to a police complaint, the case was handed over to the premier probe agency two days later. The court had then sent him to 10-days NIA custody. Sources in NIA had said: "Akhil Gogoi is in touch with a Maoist group and his arrest is important for conducting a probe. The agency will interrogate him about the links he has with the Maoists."
Akhil Gogoi is an active leader of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) which is a peasant organization based in Assam.
