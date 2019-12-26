Left Menu
Maha: TC assaulted by passenger, 3rd such incident in two days

A lady ticket checker was allegedly assaulted by a ticketless woman passenger at a suburban railway station here, the third such incident in two days, a Government Railway Police official said on Thursday. The latest incident took place on Wednesday at Ambernath railway station, located around 55 km from here in neighbouring Thane district, and the passenger has been arrested, the GRP official said.

When ticket checker Namrata Shendge asked the passenger, identified as Minal Ghule, to show her ticket, the latter assaulted the TC, the official said. The incident occurred just outside the GRP chowki.

Ghule, a resident of Neral, also allegedly beat up GRP Ambernath chowki's head constable Anita Kamble when she tried to intervene, the official said. The entire incident was captured in a CCTV.

The Kalyan GRP registered an FIR and subsequently arrested Ghule, the official said. On Tuesday, ticket checker Vivek Kumar Rai was manhandled by a passenger at Bandra station of the Western Railway here, he said.

The same day, another TC, Hareram Sharma, was assaulted by a passenger at the suburban King's Circle station of the Central Railway. Both Rai and Sharma were pushed on to rail tracks by the attackers, the official added.

Concerned with the repeated attacks on TCs, the Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh, one of the prominent labour unions, has warned of a silent protest outside the Divisional Railway Manager's office at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus here on Friday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

