Notice to 26 people to pay for property damage in anti-CAA protests in UP's Sambhal

  • Sambhal
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 14:02 IST
The district administration here has issued notices to 26 people for their alleged involvement in damaging properties during protests against the amended citizenship law, asking them to explain their position or pay for the losses. Superintendent of Police, Sambhal, Yamuna Prasad said posters of 150 people have been released and 55 have been identified for their involvement in violent protests.

Till now 48 people have been arrested, he added. Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Kamlesh Awasthi said notices have been given to 26 people, who were identified for their involvement in the anti-CAA protests, and they have been asked to explain their position or pay for the damages to property.

The assessment of damage is going on and till now losses to the tune of Rs 11.66 lakh to public property have been found, the ADM added.

