CISF nabs passenger carrying wild boar's teeth at Bangalore airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday nabbed a foreign national in possession with three wild boar's teeth at Bangalore airport. The teeth were found during a pre-embarkation security check through X-Ray Baggage Inspection System (XBIS) machine in the afternoon yesterday.

They belonged to a passenger identified as Sopheap Chan, a Cambodian national. The accused was bound for Varanasi from Bangalore when he was nabbed. "On inquiry, he could not produce any valid document. The matter was informed to Wildlife Officials and Local Police," the official statement said.

The foreign national along with the recovered boar's teeth were later handed over to the police for further legal action. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

