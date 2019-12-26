Moroccan govt sets to invest huge in securing water supply for next 30 years

An amount of 383 billion dirhams is set to be invested by Morocco to secure regular water supply for the next 30 years.

The head of Moroccan government, Saadeddine Othmani recalled the royal directives to safeguard water resources and meet rising requirements of the economy and population. While speaking at the inter-ministerial commission on water, he said that the 2020 to 2050 strategy would serve that goal.

According to Saadeddine Othmani, the strategy provides for addressing challenges posed by climate change and intends at meeting quality and quantity water requires for the Moroccan population. In 2017, the inter-ministerial commission was made on water to get answers to water scarcity, North Africa Post noted. The first conclusions were presented to the monarch by the commission upon which the monarch ordered construction of different dams in size and locations. These also include construction of three big dams in the northern and northeastern provinces where consumption is set to augment with the setting up of further industrial and agricultural activity.

Besides the creation of dams, the King also called for building desalination plants and an augmented utilization of water saving programs in farming.

