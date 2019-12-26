Passenger falls sick onboard Ahmedabad-Kolkata flight, later dies
An Ahmedabad-bound Spice Jet aircraft made an emergency landing in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Thursday after a passenger fell sick, officials said, adding that he later died.
An Ahmedabad-bound Spice Jet aircraft made an emergency landing in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Thursday after a passenger fell sick, officials said, adding that he later died. "On 26.12.2019 about 00:15Hrs, a flight of Spice Jet SG-406 bound for Ahmedabad from Kolkata required emergency landing due to medical emergency. At about 00:31Hrs, the flight landed," an official statement said.
The flight landed in Indore after which the airport manager along with the ambulance of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and on-duty doctors immediately attended to the passenger named Jayvijay Vaghu who was then referred to Banthia Hospital for treatment. "At Banthia Hospital the pax was further referred to M Y government hospital Indore for treatment where the said pax was declared dead due to cardiac arrest," the statement read. The flight departed to its final destination at 2 am.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indore
- Spice Jet
- Ahmedabad
- Kolkata
- Madhya Pradesh
- Airport Authority of India
ALSO READ
IIM Indore achieves 'triple crown' with EFMD accreditation
TiE Mumbai and IIM Ahmedabad Alumni organise IIMPACT Health Conference
Man shoots at motorist on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway
ED raids locations in Raipur, Indore in connection with PMLA case
TiE Mumbai and IIM Ahmedabad Alumni Healthcare SIG Organize IIMPACT Health Conference - The Digital Transformtion of Healthcare