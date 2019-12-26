Mercury falls to minus 30.2 deg C in Drass belt of Kargil

The Drass belt of Kargil district became the coldest place in the twin Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Thursday, recording a minimum temperature of minus 30.2 degrees Celsius, Meteorological Department official said. The weather remained cold and dry in all the three regions of Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh, he said.

Night temperatures plummeted at most places in the region, with Srinagar recording its coldest night at minus 5.0 degrees Celsius, the official said. He said the minimum temperature in winter capital Jammu settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches below the season's average.

The minimum and maximum temperatures in Drass were recorded at minus 30.2 degrees Celsius and minus 13 degrees Celsius respectively. Leh recorded a low of minus 18 degrees Celsius, the weather office said. He said the minimum temperature in the snow-bound Pahalgam hill resort in south Kashmir settled at minus 12.7 degrees Celsius while, Gulmargh and Kupwara township of north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 11.2 and minus 5.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Katra, which serves as the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu region, recorded 3.2 degrees Celsius, the official said, adding that Bhadarwah township of Doda district was, however, the coldest place in the region with a minimum recorded temperature of minus 2.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Banihal at minus 2.2 degrees temperature.

