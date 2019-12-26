Left Menu
Two men arrested for carrying out burglary at factory in outer Delhi's Nangloi

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 17:08 IST
  • Created: 26-12-2019 17:08 IST
Two men have been arrested for allegedly carrying out burglary at a factory in outer Delhi's Nangloi area, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Sanjay (28) and Jogender (32), they said.

The incident took place late on Wednesday night, police said. "On reaching the spot, the police team found that the lock of the main gate of the factory was broken and one person with plastic bags containing some articles was coming out.

"On seeing the police, the man started to run. The man's accomplice also tried to escape," said Rajendra Singh Sagar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer). After a brief chase, both of them were apprehended and plastic bags containing machine parts, iron-articles among others were recovered from their possession, he said.

Raids are being conducted to nab their other associates, he added. One of the accused Sanjay, a resident of Najafgarh, was previously involved in 25 criminal cases registered in Ranhola, Nihal Vihar, Tilak Nagar, Rani Bagh, Najafgarj, Palam village and Mayapuri police stations, he added.

