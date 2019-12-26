Drug peddler arrested with poppy in J-K's Kathua
A drug peddler was arrested with 3 kg of poppy in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district Thursday, officials said. A team from the Hiranagar police station during a patrolling duty on a highway at Baneda intercepted Liyakat Ali.
He was held when he tried to escape, they said. During search, the police party recovered 3 kg of poppy from him, they said, adding that a case had been registered in this regard.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
