West Bengal: One killed, three injured in clash

A woman was killed and three others suffered bullet injuries during a clash in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district on Thursday, police said. The clash took place allegedly between two factions of the Trinamool Congress, sources said.

"The incident at Nayabasti village under Islampur police station limits occurred for control over a piece of land in a tea garden," Islampur Police District SP Sachin Makkar said. The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Rasheeda Khatun while the three injured persons have been admitted to a hospital, he said.

Islampur's TMC MLA Choudhury Abdul Karim alleged that the persons who opened fire are supporters of the party's district president Kanaia Lal Agarwal. Agarwal, however, denied his involvement in the incident.

Former Islampur Congress MLA Agarwal had switched sides to the TMC and unsuccessfully contested the Raiganj Lok Sabha seat in the general elections this year. Makkar said a police picket has been set up in the village to maintain peace..

